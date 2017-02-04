Sabres Recall Bailey, Assign O'Reilly to Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward Justin Bailey from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Bailey (6'3", 214 lbs., 7/1/1995) currently leads the Amerks and is tied for fifth in the AHL with 19 goals this season. The Buffalo native has 29 points (19+10) in 39 games for Rochester in 2016-17, including 14 points (11+3) in his last 13 contests. Bailey has played in 17 career games for the Sabres and scored his first career NHL goal against the New York Rangers on Jan. 3 earlier this season.

In a corresponding move, forward Cal O'Reilly has been assigned to the Amerks.

