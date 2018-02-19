Sabres Assign Ullmark to Rochester

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

