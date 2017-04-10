Sabres Assign Three to Rochester

Rochester Americans

April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans

News Release

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forwards Alexander Nylander and Evan Rodrigues, and goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

