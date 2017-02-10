Sabres Assign Rodrigues to Rochester

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forward Evan Rodrigues to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

