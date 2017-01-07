Sabres Assign Nylander to Rochester

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the organization has assigned forward Alexander Nylander to the Rochester Americans (AHL). In seven games for Team Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Tournament, Nylander tied for the tournament lead with 12 points (5+7).

