Sabados Joins IronPigs Broadcast Team

News Release

Allentown, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced that Matt Sabados will join their broadcast team as studio host for the 2018 season. Sabados will host both the IronPigs pre and postgame shows on the IronPigs Radio Network, replacing Sam Mines.

Sabados, 22, currently serves as Assistant Athletic Communications Director for the University of North Carolina-Pembroke, an NCAA Division-II school that competes in the Peach Belt Conference, where he serves as the play-by-play voice of the Braves on both radio and video broadcasts.

Prior, Sabados spent the 2017 baseball season as broadcast assistant for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League. There, he handled play-by-play duties, created game notes and managed the team's social media accounts.

In addition to his work behind the mic, Sabados has plenty of experience producing sports at the highest level. The Wildwood, Mo., native has produced full broadcasts for the St. Louis Blues and gathered postgame audio for the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network while working for KMOX 1120 AM.

A graduate of Lindenwood (MO) University, Sabados served as sports director and lead play-by-play broadcaster for the school's athletic program - which competes at the NCAA Division-II level in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). In fact, he is a two-time, Mid-America Student Emmy winner for his work with Lion Pride Sports and Lindenwood football.

Other alumni of the IronPigs Radio Network include Tommy Viola, director of media relations for the Charlotte Knights (AAA); Tim Murray, ESPN980 update anchor and Washington Redskins Postgame Show update anchor; Alex Cohen, broadcaster for the Iowa Cubs (AAA); Kenny Ayres, baseball communications assistant for the Philadelphia Phillies; Robbie Aaron, director of broadcasting & media relations for the Arkansas Travelers (AA); Michael Ventola, director of public/media relations and broadcasting for the Reading Fightin' Phils (AA); John Skudris, play-by-play voice for UMass-Boston athletics; Mark Perlman-Price, play-by-play broadcaster for the Portland Sea Dogs (AA); Darius Thigpen, assistant director of athletics communications for new media at Longwood (Va.) University; Phil Constantino, director of broadcasting & multimedia at Queens (N.C.) University.

