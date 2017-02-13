Ryan Pulock Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





RYAN PULOCK NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

New York Islanders prospect recorded three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating in four games last week

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (February 13, 201 7 ) - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman Ryan Pulock has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 12, 2017.

Pulock recorded three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating in four games for Bridgeport last week, helping the Sound Tigers to four consecutive one-goal wins against Atlantic Division opponents.

On Tuesday evening, Pulock registered his first two-goal game of the season, scoring midway through the third period and then again in overtime as Bridgeport defeated Springfield, 4-3. On Friday, his goal with 5:26 remaining in regulation was the only offense in the Sound Tigers' 1-0 win at Providence, and on Saturday night he was a plus-2, on the ice for Bridgeport's last two goals as they rallied for a 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins. Finally, Pulock set a career high with three assists to help the Sound Tigers to a 5-4 victory over Hershey on Sunday afternoon.

Pulock has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 27 games for Bridgeport this season, and is tied for the AHL lead among defensemen with four game-winning tallies. The 22-year-old native of Dauphin, Man. was a first-round pick (15th overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 34 goals and 42 assists for 76 points in 135 AHL games with Bridgeport, earning a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2014-15. Pulock has totaled two goals and two assists in 16 career NHL games with the Islanders, including one appearance this season.

In recognition of his achievement, Pulock will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Sound Tigers home game.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers hit the road on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. The contest kicks off another three-game weekend series. Fans can follow all of the action online via AHLlive.com, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. ET.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

About the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders. Don't miss your chance to take part in the family fun entertainment happening every home game at Webster Bank Arena. For further information on ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call our office at (203) 345-2300 or e-mail info@soundtigers.com . Keep up with the latest Sound Tigers news on Facebook and on Twitter . For more team information, log on to soundtigers.com .

---soundtigers.com---

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.