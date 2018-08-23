Ryan Parent Named Assistant Coach in Binghamton

August 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Jersey Devils today named Ryan Parent as an assistant coach of the Binghamton Devils. Parent will join recently named Head Coach Mark Dennehy and Assistant Coach Sergei Brylin to round out the coaching staff. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero and Devils' Assistant General Manager/Binghamton Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald.

"Ryan's playing career will provide invaluable experience as he takes the next step to transition into coaching," said Fitzgerald. "He will be able to relate to all the players he will have to coach at this level- draft picks looking to establish themselves, young players looking to learn good habits and players who know what it takes to make it to the NHL."

Parent, 31, was a first-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators, 18th overall, in 2005. He played in 106 NHL games with Vancouver and Philadelphia, notching one goal and six assists. He also played in 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. The left-shooting defenseman played in 251 AHL games with seven teams between 2006 and 2016, where he registered four goals and 24 assists with 261 penalty minutes. He also played in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games. Parent last played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2015-16.

Parent was part of the gold medal winning Team Canada at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships. He spent his junior hockey playing for the Guelph Storm in the OHL, winning the league championship in the 2003-2004 season.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has experience with coaching, serving as head coach of the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL (2012-13) and the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL (2011-12). While with the Bobcats, Parent also served as the team's General Manager. Ryan and his wife, Nichole, have one daughter, two-and-a-half year old Charlotte.

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies.

