Ryan Newman among several drivers to attend and sign autographs

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that Ryan Newman will headline their annual NASCAR Night, presented by K1 Speed, that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Newman, along with fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie, Xfinity Series drivers Michael Annett and Ryan Preece, former driver and current FOX NASCAR pit reporter Regan Smith, and noted illustrator Sam Bass will all appear and sign autographs for fans prior to the 6 p.m. game against the Toronto Marlies. The autograph session will begin as soon as Bojangles' Coliseum doors open at 4:30 p.m.

As they enter the coliseum, fans will be able to view show cars parked in front of the building, including Kevin Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Jimmy John's car and the World of Outlaws rig, and receive a Bojangles' mystery gift card. Motor Racing Network announcer Steve Post will help emcee the event, and all fans will receive a Monster Energy sampling as they exit.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. For ticket packages and group outings, please contact a Checkers sales representative at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

