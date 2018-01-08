Ryan McCarthy Returns to Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are proud to announce that Ryan McCarthy will be returning to the team for the third year. "I'm extremely happy that Ryan is returning for his third season with us. He's a great player, a tremendously hard worker, and an overall great person. Ryan is a special player to me as I've signed him all three years. I greatly appreciate his loyalty to the program," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

The 6'4, 220lb pitcher is currently a junior at Menlo College and is majoring in Psychology. McCarthy started playing baseball at just four years old, and likes to watch baseball, football, and basketball when he's not playing. Before a game, he has to put his headphones and not talk to anyone so that he can mentally prepare to play his best. "I'd like to tell the fans [that] I'm excited for my third consecutive summer playing with the Gold Sox and I will be working as hard as I can to help our team win as many games as possible. I want to win a championship," says McCarthy.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE:

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

