Ryan Kirby Leads Volcanoes Past AquaSox

News Release

Everett, WA -- Coming off a 17 to 2 pummeling to Hillsboro on Wednesday night, the Volcanoes bounced back with a convincing 9 to 5 victory in Everett on Thursday. The Volcanoes racked up 17 hits on the night, five of which by first baseman Ryan Kirby to win game one of the five-game set against the AquaSox.

The Volcanoes wasted no time putting Wednesday's beatdown behind them as center fielder Malique Ziegler roped what looked like a routine leadoff single to left. However, left fielder Eugene Helder approached the ball nonchalantly as it skipped under his glove, rolled to the wall, and allowed Ziegler to reach third base safely. Volcanoes left fielder Logan Baldwin promptly lifted a ball deep enough to score Ziegler on a sac fly, giving the Volcanoes a 1 to 0 lead.

With one away in the third inning, Baldwin and shortstop Manuel Geraldo both knocked back-to-back singles to left and would both later scored on a lined shot to right by first baseman Ryan Kirby, extending the Volcanoes lead to 3 to 0.

The Volcanoes were not done in the inning as designated hitter Gustavo Cabrera was drilled with a pitch and right fielder Juan Gonzalez beat out an infield single to load the bases with two outs. AquaSox starting lefthander Michael Suarez then issued a bases loaded walk to third baseman Shane Matheny for the Volcanoes fourth run of the inning.

After Volcanoes starting pitcher Alex Bostic cruised through the first two innings unscathed, things fell apart for the left-hander in the third. Working with a four-run cushion, Bostic walked the bases loaded to start the frame. After a sacrifice fly and a double steal pushed across the first two runs for the AquaSox, Eugene Helder tripled to the right-center gap, which made up for his early defensive gaffe. Johnny Adams then singled Helder home to tie the game at four. Volcanoes manager Jolbert Cabrera decided he had seen enough as the skipper lifted his starter, ushering in another laborious evening for the Volcanoes bullpen.

In the top of the fifth, Volcanoes catcher Rob Calabrese roped a double high off the 23-foot wall in right center and would eventually score on the third single by Kirby to break the deadlock.

With a 5 to 4 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, the Volcanoes bullpen quickly surrendered the lead when Joseph Rosa scurried home on a wild pitch thrown by Luis Pino .

In the top of the seventh, Kirby once again reached on a single to get the Volcanoes rally going. Cabrera followed him with a deep fly ball to left centerfield that both AquaSox outfielders let fall between them after they seemingly lost the ball in the lights. Kirby would come around to score on the play, putting the Volcanoes on top once again 6 to 5. The Volcanoes tacked on another in the inning to take a 7 to 5 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

The Volcanoes would hold that lead as John Russell, Logan Webb and Peter Lannoo all tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Ryan Kirby led the offensive attack for the Volcanoes tonight by tying a team record with 5 hits while adding five RBIs and 2 runs in the contest. Kirby has accounted for seven of the nine Volcanoes runs and raised his season average from .289 to .333 on the night. After the five RBI effort, Kirby is now the Northwest League leader in RBIs.

Tomorrow's matchup will feature Volcanoes ace Stetson Woods, who will face off against AquaSox right-hander Randy Bell at 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

