News Release

Tortugas President Ryan Keur was named the Baseball America Minor League Executive of the Year, exactly two months after being named the same by Ballpark Digest. The award was announced Thursday afternoon by Baseball America and Keur will honored at the upcoming baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Keur wins the award following his first season in Daytona, a year that saw one of the best attendance jumps in Minor League Baseball. Daytona welcomed over 24,000 more fans through the gates compared to 2016, a near 22% increase.

Keur came to Daytona from the Burlington Royals, where he was named the Appalachian League Executive of the Year the previous three seasons.

"From the moment I got down here, it was really about engraving ourself within the community. I think we had some really innovate promotions that gained attention and steam throughout the year," Keur said. "We looked at the calendar and said 'we've got to give people a reason to come the ballpark all 70 nights. It's not just a Saturday fireworks night, but 70 nights of the year. We've got to give people a reason to come to the ballpark. And I think that was one of our biggest successes this year."

Under Keur's watch, the Tortugas won their first ever Golden Bobbleheads, were named winners of the Home Field Advantage award for the Florida State League, and received national attention for different promotions, such as Bob Ross and Craig Sager Nights.

