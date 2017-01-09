Ryan Hollingshead Recovering Following Car Accident on Friday, January

January 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - FC Dallas News Release





FRISCO, TEXAS- FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead was involved in an accident on the evening of Friday, Jan. 6, caused by icy road conditions in Irving, Texas. While providing roadside assistance to another vehicle that had wrecked, Hollingshead was struck directly by a car.

He suffered fractures to three different cervical vertebrae which will require him to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. These are stable fractures, meaning they do not risk spinal cord damage or loss of function. Hollingshead will not require surgery.

"The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt. "We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club."

Hollingshead was discharged from a DFW-area hospital on Sunday evening and is recovering at home.

