Ryan Hollingshead Recovering Following Car Accident on Friday, January
January 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, TEXAS- FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead was involved in an accident on the evening of Friday, Jan. 6, caused by icy road conditions in Irving, Texas. While providing roadside assistance to another vehicle that had wrecked, Hollingshead was struck directly by a car.
He suffered fractures to three different cervical vertebrae which will require him to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. These are stable fractures, meaning they do not risk spinal cord damage or loss of function. Hollingshead will not require surgery.
"The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt. "We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club."
Hollingshead was discharged from a DFW-area hospital on Sunday evening and is recovering at home.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2017
- Ryan Hollingshead Recovering Following Car Accident on Friday, January - FC Dallas
- March 4 Real Salt Lake 2017 Home Opener Tickets Available Now - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire Foundation Announces 2017 Associates Board - Chicago Fire
- Cummings, Godoy Called to Panama National Team - San Jose Earthquakes
- Loan Update: Adekugbe Makes FA Cup Debut in Return - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Jay Simpson - Philadelphia Union
- Impact Comes to Terms on New Deal with Eric Kronberg - Montreal Impact
- MLS Newsstand - January 9, 2017 - MLS
- Jack Stern Named Impact First Team Goalkeeper Coach - Montreal Impact
- 2017 MLS SuperDraft: A Look Back on Previous Seventh Overall Selections - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Acquires Winger Latif Blessing - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.