Ryan Haggerty Re-Signs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Haggerty to an American Hockey League contract for the 2017-18 season.

Haggerty saw action in 58 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, earning 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in that time. In his first three AHL seasons with the Penguins, Rockford IceHogs and Hartford Wolf Pack, the 24-year-old has racked up 69 points (35G-34A) in 170 games.

Prior to turning pro in 2014, the Stamford, Conn. native was a collegiate hockey standout at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In three seasons at R.P.I., Haggerty posted 47 goals and 37 assists for 84 total points in 106 NCAA contests. Named the Engineer's Most Valuable Player during his junior season, Haggerty finished third in the NCAA in goals (28) and tied for eighth in points (43).

Haggerty and the Penguins will open their next season on Oct. 7 against the Charlotte Checkers at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.


