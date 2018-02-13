Rush Swap Forwards with Iowa

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that the two teams have swapped forwards ahead of their weekend series. The Wild have called up rookie forward Jack Walker, and have re-assigned forward Pavel Jenys to the Rush.

Jenys comes back to the Rush having only played one game in his most recent call up last week, registering a shot on goal with an even (E) rating in the Wild's 4-1 win against the Chicago Wolves last Friday, February 9th. Just prior to his call up last week, Jenys notched the game-winning goal in the Rush's first-ever morning home game in team history, which was a 6-3 win against the Utah Grizzlies, marking their first win of an eventual three-game sweep against their Mountain Division rivals.

A native of Brno, Czech Republic, Jenys now has 4 games under his belt with the Iowa Wild this season. The 6'3", 205-pound forward has a lone goal in his 4 appearances in the AHL. This season with the Rush, Jenys has already shattered his career-highs in a single season, notching 15 goals, 12 assists, and 27 points in 35 games. To put his numbers in perspective, Jenys only managed to total 7 points (3g-4ast) in the first 18 games he played from the start of the season to December 8th. From December 9th to now, Jenys has 20 points (12g-8ast) in 17 games, one of only two players to average over a point-per-game in that same timespan (Peter Sivak is the other). Prior to playing professionally, Jenys skated with the OHL's Niagara Ice Dogs and Sudbury Wolves, and was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#199).

Walker earns his second call-up of the season to the Iowa Wild, but still has yet to make his AHL debut this season. The 5'10", 180-pound forward has 20 points in 24 games in a Rush uniform, split down the middle with both 10 goals and assists. Walker's call-up comes after he registered a point in every game against the Grizzlies in the three-game sweep last week, notching his third shorthanded goal of the season to go with 5 assists for 6 total points and a +3 rating. Prior to turning pro, Walker skated in five seasons with the WHL's Victoria Royals, and was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#152).

The Rush now travel to Wichita to take on the Thunder in the first of a three-in-three series next weekend. Puck drop for Friday, February 16th at INTRUST Bank Arena is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.

