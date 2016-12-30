Rush See Flurry of Transactions
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the team acquired third-year forward Logan Nelson in an exchange with the Wichita Thunder for Brett Perlini. Nelson is unavailable for tonight's second matchup against the Idaho Steelheads as he is currently in transit.
Nelson comes back to the Black Hills for the second time in his career after starting this season off with the Wichita Thunder. The 6'1", 209-pound forward logged action in 18 games in the "Air Capital" and notched 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points during his tenure with the Thunder. Nelson is no stranger to Rapid City, having skated with the Rush in their first preseason ever in the ECHL after participating the New York Rangers preseason camp in the NHL. After his preseason stint with the Rush, he was traded to the Quad City Mallards and compiled 44 points in 90 games (25g-19ast), and squared off against the Rush in the 2015 Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding an additional assist in 5 out of the 7 games played in the series. In his career, Nelson has played in 115 ECHL games with the Thunder and Mallards, and has a total of 31 goals and 26 assists for 57 points. Prior to playing professionally, the Rogers, Minnesota native played three seasons with the Victoria Royals in the WHL and registered 159 points (60g-99ast) in 179 games, and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft (5th Rd-#133).
In an additional transaction, defenseman Zach Tolkinen has been sent to the Manchester Monarchs to complete an earlier trade for future considerations that involved former Rush defenseman Michael Boivin.
Mallards Welcome Back Baker - Quad City Mallards
