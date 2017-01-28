Rush Fall to Walleye

(TOLEDO, OH) - Nick Miglio and Michael Young each notched a goal to help the Rapid City Rush square the game a 2-2 heading into the third, and Ryan Misiak notched two assists, but the Toledo Walleye notched two power play goals in a four-goal third period to take a 6- 2 over the Rush in their first-ever meeting on Saturday night.

In the first-ever meeting between the Walleye and the Rush, the former got the first word. With 5:30 gone by in the game, Tyson Spink, Toledo's leading scorer took a turnover behind the net and found his twin brother, Tylor, who capitalized in front on a shot from the faceoff circles to give Toledo a 1-0 lead (Tyson earned the lone assist). The Rush countered less than four minutes later, finishing on a massive barrage in front of Toledo's net. With 9:03 gone by, Nick Miglio squeaked the puck by Walleye goaltender, Jake Paterson, and tied the game at 1-1 (Ryan Misiak had the lone assist).

The Rush jumped on top in the second period to take their first lead ever against the Walleye. Michael Young sniped his ninth goal of the season as soon as the second Rush power play of the game expired, firing top shelf on Paterson to give the Rush a 2-1 lead with 4:57 left in the second period (Ryan Misiak and Riley Weselowski assisted, with Misiak earning his second of the game). Toledo tied it within the final two minutes of the frame to counter, sending both teams deadlocked heading into the third. Chris Leone took a puck off the blue line and fired a shot off of the body of Alden Hirschfeld and behind Langhamer to square the game at 2-2 with 1:25 left in the second (Leone and Shane Berschbach assisted).

Toledo took the game in the third period on the strength of four goals. Tyson Spink struck top corner on Langhamer to the third period entries with 3:13 gone by in the final period (Tylor Spink notched the lone assist). The Walleye utilized their power play to pull ahead, and it was J.P. LaFontaine that sent a wrist shot between the faceoff circles under Langhamer's blocker to make it 4-2 for the Walleye (The Spink twins both assisted). Toledo made it 5-2 with 5:03 left in the game when Evan Rankin drove the net and deflected a Tyson Spink shot by Langhamer (Spink and Chris Leone assisted). Simon Denis put the scoring to rest when he fired a blue-line shot on the third Walleye power play that brought the game to its final score of 6-2 (Shane Berschbach and Alden Hirschfeld assisted).

Marek Langhamer stopped 27 of 33 shots, suffering a loss for a second straight start (5-2-0).

Both teams rematch tomorrow at 3:15 p.m. MST at the Huntington Center. Following the rematch, the Rush will head to Cincinnati to play the Cyclones on Wednesday night.

