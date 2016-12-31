Rush Earn Point to Close 2016
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - Ryan Misiak, Josh MacDonald, and Anthony Collins helped build the Rush a 3-1 lead, but the Idaho Steelheads came back to force overtime and take the second point by a 4-3 score on New Year's Eve.
For the second time in the three game set, the Rush started off the scoring entries. With 4:13 gone by in the game, newcomer Alex Mikulovich fired a blue line shot that was initially stopped by Steelheads goaltender Philippe Desrosiers, but Ryan Misiak potted the rebound to put the Rush up 1-0 (Mikulovich and Triston Grant notched the assists).
The Rush doubled their lead in the second period on their second power play of the game when Josh MacDonald deflected a Justin Hache slap pass by Desrosiers to make it 2-0 with 5:13 gone by in the second period (Hache and Dysin Mayo earned the helpers). Charlie Dodero countered for the Steelheads exactly 41 seconds later on an odd-man Rush, firing the puck by Rush net-minder Adin Hill up high to cut the Rush lead to 2-1 with 5:54 played in the middle act (Jefferson Dahl got the lone assist). At the midway point of the game, Ryan Misiak found Anthony Collins in a scrum to the side of the net, and Collins banked the puck off of Desrosiers to re-establish the Rush two-goal lead at 3-1 with 10:07 left in the second (Misiak earned his second point of the night with the assist, while Nick Walters earned his first).
Idaho mounted and completed their comeback in the third period. Jefferson Dahl notched his second point of the night when he batted a loose puck by Hill in a sea of traffic to cut the Rush lead to 3-2 15:55 left in the game (Anthony Luciani and Connor Chatham assisted). Joe Faust tied the game after Travis Ewanyk won the faceoff in the Rush zone back to him at the point. Faust sent a shot that got through traffic and by Hill to square the game at 3-3 with 7:20 left in the game (Ewanyk earned the assist). Within the last three minutes of regulation the Rush were called for two penalties: hooking on Ryan Walters and enclosing the hand on the puck to Ryan Misiak. The captain's minor was killed, but the Rush still had to brave the Steelheads power play in overtime.
Will Merchant got the game-winner when he flung the puck by a sprawled out Adin Hill on the blocker side of his net, notching the 4-on-3 power play goal with 3 seconds left in the advantage and 3:35 left in overtime to give the Steelheads the second point and the win on New Year's Eve at 4-3.
Adin Hill stopped 35 out of 39 shots in the overtime loss in 6:25 of action (1-2-1).
The Rush head to Utah to kick off the New Year in West Valley City on Friday, January 6th, and Saturday, January 7th. Puck drop for both games is slated for 7 p.m. MST. It starts a string of five consecutive matchups against their Mountain Division rivals.
From all of us to all of you Rush Nation, HAPPY NEW YEAR!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Rally in Rapid City - Merchant Caps Comeback - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Earn Point to Close 2016 - Rapid City Rush
- Late Goal Propels Oilers over Thunder on New Years Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Survive Late Mallard Comeback Bid - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Close 2016 in Winning Fashion - Missouri Mavericks
- Royals Close out 2016 with 5-2 Win in Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Thunderbirds Soar Past Jackals on New Year's Eve - Wheeling Nailers
- Indy's 2016 Slate Ends with 3-2 Loss in Cincin - Indy Fuel
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with 4-3 Win over Admirals - Manchester Monarchs
- Rays Close 2016 with 5-1 Defeat of Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Douse Fuel in 2016 Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Power Past Everblades with 5-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Close out Year with Point in Shootout against Swamp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Score Twice in Final Two Minutes to Earn Comeback Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Mikulovich Joins Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Acquire Goaltender Ruby - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunderbirds vs. Jackals Game Day Snap Shot, December 31 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Game Preview - December 31 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- VIP Luxury Suite Seating - Still Some Available for Tonight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Storylines- at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Islanders Reassign Verhaeghe, Graham to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Ring in the New Year in Wheeling - Elmira Jackals
- Gameday - Adirondack (15-7-2-3) Vs. Reading (17-11-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Komm Blanks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Saucerman Heads to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nedeljkovic Makes 39 Saves & Scores a Goal in 5-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder - Reading Royals
- Eagles Claw Aces 4-1 Friday Night in Anchorage - Alaska Aces
- Mychan's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 4-1 Win over Aces - Colorado Eagles
- Steelheads Quiet the Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel 14-Game Winless Spell Comes to An End in Comeback Win - Indy Fuel
- Beast Winning Streak Extends to Five Games with Big Win Over Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Royals Close out Home Portion of 2016 with 4-2 Win Over Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Squeak by Oilers in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Behind Jamie Murray, Blank Wichita 9-0 - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Drops Last Home Game of 2016 to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Fall in Road Finale of 2016 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mallards Battle Past Mavs 3-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Atlanta Closes out 2016 Calendar Year with 5-3 Loss To Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mavericks Drop Third Straight Decision - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.