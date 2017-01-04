Rush and Roadrunners Swap
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners and the Rush are swapping players. The Roadrunners have re-called rookie defenseman Dysin Mayo, while second-year goaltender Marek Langhamer has been assigned to the Rush. Langhamer is currently in transit and will meet the team in West Valley City, Utah, where the team will play the Utah Grizzlies this weekend.
Langhamer comes to the Rush for a second time this season. The 6'3", 187-pound net-minder last played for the Rush on November 19th, winning a 6-3 decision against the two-time defending champion Allen Americans by stopping 33 of 36 shots faced. After the victory, he was re-called to Tucson and appeared in 8 contests, bringing his season total in the AHL to 9 in which he's recorded a 4-3-1 record along with a 2.96 GAA and 0.915 SV%. In the Black Hills, Langhamer boasts an all-time record of 6-2-1 in 9 appearances with a 2.32 GAA and 0.932 SV%, and tore onto the scene winning his first game on the strength of a 36-save shutout against the Utah Grizzlies on November 14, 2015. Twice last season he was called up to the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes, but he did not play in a game. Prior to turning pro, Langhamer played his junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, and was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Draft (7th Rd-#184).
Mayo heads back to the Roadrunners for a fourth stint this season. The 6'0", 180-pound blue liner has now played in 9 games with the Rush, and notched his first goal as a pro along with 6 assists for 7 points. In the AHL with Tucson, the rookie has an additional 4 games under his belt with an assist. Prior to playing professionally, the Victoria, British Columbia native played in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings, winning the 2014 WHL and Memorial Cup championships, and was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft (5th-#133).
