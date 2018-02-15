Rush and Iowa Swap Goalies

February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(DES MOINES, IA) - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced a second transaction between the clubs this week, this time related to goaltending. Adam Vay has been called up to the Wild, while Steve Michalek has been re-assigned to the Rush ahead of their series against Wichita this weekend.

Michalek comes back to the Rush after a lengthy stay in Iowa this season. Prior to being called up on November 7, 2017, the 6'3", 200-pound net-minder appeared in five games, registering a 3-2-0 record, a 3.17 GAA, and a .880 SV%. Michalek has since played with the Wild in the AHL, registering a 9-4-3-1 record in 17 games, along with a 2.91 GAA and .912 SV%. Prior to playing professionally, the native of Hartford, Connecticut played three seasons in the NCAA with Harvard University, one year in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, and was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2011 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#161).

Vay heads to the Wild once again this season. The 6'5", 227-pound net-minder has an 11-12-1 record with the Rush in 25 games with a 3.48 GAA and .901 SV%. For his phenomenal week against the Utah Grizzlies back in January, Vay was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week from January 15th-21st, going 3-0-0 with a 2.29 goal-against average and a save percentage of .951 in three appearances. He took his play to a whole new level when he stopped 99 of 105 shots in his final two starts on that weekend. A native of Budapest, Hungary, Vay heads to Iowa having played in a pair of matchups with the Wild, posting an 0-1-1 record, 4.91 GAA, and .868 SV%. Prior to playing professionally, Vay played two seasons in the WSHL with the El Paso Rhinos, winning the Thorne Cup in 2014, and twice medaled with his home nation of Hungary in World Junior Championship competition (silver in both 2010 U-18 D1 and 2011 U-20 D2 tournaments).

The Rush now travel to Wichita to take on the Thunder in the first of a three-in-three series starting tomorrow night. Puck drop for Friday, February 16th at INTRUST Bank Arena is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.

