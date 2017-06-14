Rush Acquire Gibson

News Release

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team acquired defenseman Kevin Gibson to complete the trade that sent Josh MacDonald to the Quad City Mallards in exchange for Mike Monfredo and future considerations.

Gibson comes to the Rush after playing his first two seasons as a professional with the Quad City Mallards. After starting his career with the Tulsa Oilers for three games as an amateur, the 6'0", 185-pound blue-liner headed to "The Flock" and saw great success in two years, including a career-year last season in which he notched 30 points (2g-28ast) in 64 games, and registered a +32 rating. Additionally, he added a point in Quad City's playoff run last year, an assist, while playing in four of the Mallards five playoff games against the Fort Wayne Komets in Round 1 of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"I'm very excited to have a great skating and puck-moving defenseman like Kevin," said Rush Head Coach, Daniel Tetrault. "He has great offensive abilities and sees the ice really well. He'll be a power play threat for us, but also reliable defensively, given that he finished +32 last year."

Originally from Gross Pointe, Michigan, the 27 year-old Gibson will enter his third season as a professional next fall. Prior to the start of his professional career, Gibson played four years of NCAA-III hockey with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, registering 83 points in 114 games with the Pointers. He also skated in the USHL with Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux City Musketeers, and in the NAHL with the Marquette Rangers and Michigan Warriors.

