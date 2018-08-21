Ruppenthal Joins ValleyCats

Yesterday the Tri-City ValleyCats added RHP Matt Ruppenthal, who is on a rehab assignment, to their active roster.

Ruppenthal pitched all of his rookie season in Tri-City last summer, with a 3.04 ERA in eight total appearances. He will start for the ValleyCats in their series finale vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday, August 22.

