Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #6 - Rumble Ponies (2-3) At Sea Dogs (5-0)

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(2-3), T-3rd Eastern, 3.0 GB

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(5-0), 1st Eastern, 2.5 GA

(Boston Red Sox)

Wedesday - 11:00 AM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RHP Tyler Pill (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (0-0, 3.00)

WYOS 1360 AM

EXTRA-INNING LOSS SPOILS PONY RIDE BACK: After tying the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, the Rumble Ponies fell to the Sea Dogs, 3-2, in extra innings on Tuesday night. Despite Binghamton's first three pitchers (Mickey Jannis, Kelly Secrest, & Albert Baldonado) combining to allow one earned run over nine innings, Portland scratched across one run in the bottom of the tenth to remain perfect at (5-0) in 2017.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: Binghamton's all-time winningest pitcher, Tyler Pill, is the first Rumble Pony to make his second start in 2017. The 26-year old righty shut out New Hampshire across 5.1 innings in game one of a doubleheader on Opening Day. Pill's performance, which earned Binghamton a 2-0 win, gave him his 26th career win with Binghamton.

PORTLAND STARTER: Right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz makes his second start of the season for the Sea Dogs. On Opening Day, the 23-year old pitched six innings against Reading, allowing just two earned runs with two strikeouts. The fifth-year pro spent all of the 2016 season with the Sea Dogs, making a team-high 25 starts. In four starts against Binghamton, Stankiewicz was 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA over 22.2 innings. In his MiLB career, he's earned Pitcher of the Week four times across three different leagues (South Atlantic League, Carolina League, Eastern League)

WALK IT OFF: Tuesday's walk-off loss was Binghamton's first since 8/16/16 at New Hampshire. Jon Berti launched a game-winning home run in the eighth inning of the second game of a doubleheader to give the Fisher Cats a 5-4 win. Binghamton responded by winning five of their next eight games including the final two games of the Fisher Cats series by a combined score of 12-3.

RENAISSANCE MAN: Rumble Ponies outfielder Patrick Biondi has played in all five games this season, yet has not batted in the same spot in the batting order more than once. The speedster has batted first, second, seventh, eighth, and ninth. Biondi is also the only Rumble Pony to have already played right field, left field, and centerfield this season.

TOUGH PILL TO SWALLOW: Last season, it took the Sea Dogs five tries before they solved Binghamton starting pitcher Tyler Pill. Through four starts against Portland in 2016, Pill was 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA - three of those games occurred at Hadlock Field. By seasons end, 44.4 percent of Pill's victories came at the expense of the Sea Dogs, who finished 10-11 in games against Binghamton.

SWEEPS WEEK: Last season, Binghamton (three-game series, 4/25 - 4/27) and Portland (two-game series, 8/19 & 8/20) swept each other once. Portland hasn't swept Binghamton in any series larger than two games since winning four straight in April 2008.

UP NEXT: Binghamton readies for its home opener against Erie on Thursday evening, kick starting a stretch of seven straight games at NYSEG Stadium. PJ Conlon faces Tyler Alexander with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

