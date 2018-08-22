Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #128 - Rumble Ponies (60-67) at Yard Goats (58-66) - 7:05 PM

August 22, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"You see the ball and you just know you've got a bead on it, then you swing, and poof, it's not there anymore." -Randy Hundley, on the knuckleball

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(60-67), 4th Eastern Division, 10.5 GB

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(58-66), 5th Eastern Division, 11.5 GB

(Colorado Rockies)

Wednesday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin Donuts Park - Hartford, CT

RHP Mickey Jannis (9-5, 3.73) vs. RHP Frank Duncan (2-3, 4.09)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies dropped their second straight game to Altoona, falling 9-2 in Tuesday's series finale at NYSEG Stadium. The Curve scored three runs in the first inning, before jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. Tomas Nido had two of Binghamton's four hits and both RBI's. Harol Gonzalez suffered his seventh loss in as many starts.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Mickey Jannis makes his 21st Eastern League start of the season and fifth against Hartford. The knuckleballer has won three of his last four starts, including his most recent one on August 16 against Akron. He tossed six shutout innings with four strikeouts and one walk to lead the Ponies to a 10-1 victory.

MICK-ING HISTORY: Exactly three years to the day of his Binghamton debut, Mickey Jannis is scheduled to make his 67th career Binghamton start, setting a franchise record. He is set to pass Mark Cohoon, who made 66 starts as a Binghamton Mets from 2010 through 2013.

POWER PONIES: Binghamton has hit a home run in six straight games. Prior to this stretch, the Ponies hadn't hit long balls in back-to-back games since July 15 & 16.

ARMS DEALING: Rumble Ponies starters have pitched at least five innings in 16 consecutive starts, dating back to August 4 when Franklyn Kilome exited after throwing 4.2 innings.

HITTING THE ROAD: The Rumble Ponies embark on a season-long nine-game road trip. It is their longest trip since August 2010 when they made a nine-game journey to play Reading and Portland. It is Binghamton's first three-stop road trip since 2008 when they visited Portland, Connecticut and Harrisburg in May & June.

JOEY BAG o' HITS: Joey Terdoslavich went 2-for-4 Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He's 15-for-40 (.375) over his last 10 games and his driven in a run in five of the last six games.

GLOVE GAFFES: The Rumble Ponies committed one error Tuesday and four in the last three games. Binghamton had only made one error in the prior 10 contests.

SEASON SERIES: The Yard Goats lead the season set nine games to three with six games remaining. The Yard Goats beat the Rumble Ponies in nine straight games, before Binghamton rattled off back-to-back wins August 1 & 2.

SCOUTING THE YARD GOATS: Hartford is 5-5 over their last ten games, but are coming off of a two-game sweep of the Thunder in Trenton. The Yard Goats outscored the Double-A Yankees 11-3., including a 4-0 shutout on Monday.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats conclude their brief two-game series on Thursday evening at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.