Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #127 - Rumble Ponies (60-66) vs. Curve (68-55) - 6:35 PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(60-66), 4th Eastern Division, 10.5 GB

(New York Mets)

ALTOONA CURVE

(68-55), 2nd Western Division, 0.5 GB

(Pittsburgh Pirates)

Tuesday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-6, 8.47) vs. RHP Eduardo Vera (6-3, 4.48)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies put the tying and winning runs on base in Monday's ninth inning, but failed to bring them home in a 5-4 series-opening loss to Altoona. Binghamton scored the game's final three runs, and all four of their tallies in the last five innings. Binghamton caps their eight-game homestand on Tuesday.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Harol Gonzalez makes his seventh Eastern League start and first against Altoona. The 23-year-old has been on the losing end of his first six Double-A starts, most recently in a six-inning, three-run effort against Akron on August 15. Gonzalez has one win in 20 appearances this season combined between Binghamton (AA) and St. Lucie (High-A).

JOEY BAG o' HITS: Joey Terdoslavich's solo blast was his third home run in the last four games, extending his hitting streak to five games. He's 15-for-39 (.385) over his last 10 games and his driven in a run in each of game of the hitting streak (9 total).

TOMAS' TRIO: Tomas Nido earned his 17th multi-hit game of the season by going 3-for-4 on Monday. It's his sixth three-hit game of his Eastern League season.

POWER PONIES: Binghamton has hit a home run in five straight games. Prior to this stretch, the Ponies hadn't hit long balls in back-to-back games since July 15 & 16.

CLOSE CALLS: 20 of the last 21 Rumble Ponies games have been decided by five or fewer runs. Nine of those contests finished with a one-run margin.

GLOVE GAFFES: The Rumble Ponies committed two errors on Monday and three in the last two games. Binghamton had only made one error in the prior 10 contests. The last time the Ponies made more than one error in a game was July 25 at Bowie (2 errors).

ARMS DEALING: Rumble Ponies starters have pitched at least five innings in 15 consecutive starts.

ALTOONA ATTACK: The Curve have not lost at NYSEG Stadium this season, posting a 4-0 mark.

WILL POWER: Altoona INF Will Craig is 8-for-17 with 4 HR & 10 RBI in four games at NYSEG Stadium this season.

CLASHING WITH THE CURVE: Binghamton and Altoona finish their regular season series on Tuesday. The Curve own a seven games to one lead, including a sweep at NYSEG Stadium in June.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies and Curve conclude their regular season series on Tuesday evening. RHP Harol Gonzalez pitches against RHP Eduardo Vera with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

