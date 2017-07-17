Rucker Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-hander Mike Rucker has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 10-16, the league office announced Monday. Rucker is the first Pelican to earn a weekly honor in 2017.

A native of Lake Tapps, Wash., Rucker carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning during his start against Winston-Salem on July 12. A Zack Collins double with one out in the frame ended Rucker's no-hit bid, which matched Adbert Alzolay's 6.1 hitless innings in game one of a doubleheader on May 10 against the Dash for the longest by a Pelicans starter this season. Rucker wound up firing a career-high seven innings, using a career-best seven strikeouts against just one walk and one hit allowed to help Myrtle Beach shut out Winston-Salem 2-0.

The Chicago Cubs' 11th-round selection in 2016 out of Brigham Young University, Rucker is 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 12 games, including seven starts, this season for the Pelicans. The right-hander has whiffed 48 against 13 walks in 47.0 innings, ceding just 36 hits.

Prior to earning a promotion on May 16 to Myrtle Beach, Rucker posted a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings over seven games with Low-A South Bend. He struck out 22 without issuing a free pass.

Myrtle Beach and the Buies Creek Astros will complete a suspended game from Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Following the completion of that contest, which is tied at one going to the fifth inning, Rucker will make the start in Monday's scheduled game, which will be a seven-inning affair.

