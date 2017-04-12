RubberDucks Suffer 9-3 Loss to Thunder

News Release

Thunder 9 RubberDucks 3

WP: Justus Sheffield (1-0) LP: Rob Kaminsky (0-1) Save: Travis Hissong (1)

Summary

Trenton's Miguel Andujar drove in four runs to lead the Thunder to a 9-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Trenton (3-3) sent eight batters to the plate in the second inning and scored four runs against Akron lefty Rob Kaminsky (0-1). The first six Thunder hitters reached base. Billy Fleming and Francisco Diaz had back-to-back RBI singles, Gleyber Torres added an RBI single, and Andujar chipped in a sacrifice fly. The rally gave the Thunder a 5-0 lead.

Winging It

Kaminsky struggled early in his initial start of 2017, but recovered to go five full innings. He retired the final 11 batters he faced. Former Indians minor leaguer Justus Sheffield started for Trenton and worked 5.2 innings and allowed just one, unearned run. Sheffield (1-0) fanned six and did not allow a run until the sixth. Trenton's Travis Hissong worked the final 3.1 innings for his first save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks (2-5) broke up the shutout bid in the sixth when Yu Chang reached on an error and scored on Dorssys Paulino's triple off Hissong. Eric Haase followed with a double to drive in Paulino. The only other Akron run came on a bases-loaded walk to Bobby Bradley in the seventh.

Notebook

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis was hit in the left hand by a pitch from Sheffield during his first at-bat...He remained in the game for another inning, but was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the third inning... Lonnie Chisenhall also suited up for Akron on injury rehab and went 0-3... Andujar, who drove in the game-winning RBI for Trenton on Tuesday, was 1-3, with a double, two sacrifice flies and an RBI groundout...All nine Trenton starters had at least one hit...Akron was 2-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 men on base...The RubberDucks finished 2-5 on the homestand...Time of game: 2:56...Attendance: 2,858.

On Deck

The RubberDucks will embark on the first road trip of the season on Thursday when they play the Altoona Curve in the first of a three-game series at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

