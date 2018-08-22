RubberDucks Homestand Highlights, August 22-30

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks begin its final regular-season homestand tonight against the Erie SeaWolves at 7:05 p.m. The game kicks off a nine-game homestand from Aug. 22-30, the team's longest of the season.

The homestand has plenty of "Affordable Family Fun" lined up, including three fireworks shows, a bobblehead giveaway, a celebrity appearance, a Bark in the Park game, two Thirsty Thursdays, two "shirts off our backs" jersey auctions, the prize-packed Fan Appreciation Night, and several of the games have ties to the Northeast Ohio community as ways to give back.

Tickets start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks box office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

August 22-30 Homestand Highlights

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 22 vs. ERIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health/640 WHLO

Probables: Erie - RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-7, 4.78) vs. Akron - RHP Aaron Civale (5-7, 4.18)

Hogs & Dogs - Bark in the Park #2: Motorcycle clubs welcome. Ride your bike to the ballpark and bring man's best friend along for the ride!

Charity Begins at Home - Movers for Mutts: The first 200 fans who bring a donation for One of a Kind Pets will receive a FREE ticket to this game. Donations will be collected by Two Men and a Truck in front of the RubberDucks Team Shop and fans will receive their free ticket from the donation site. Presented by Two Men and a Truck

Wellness Wednesday - Presented by Summa Health / 640 WHLO

THIRSTY THURSDAY - AUGUST 23 vs. ERIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Erie - RHP Beau Burrows (10-8, 3.89) vs. Akron - RHP Triston McKenzie (7-3, 2.86)

Live Little People Wrestling: It's a night of the little things highlighted by post-game live wrestling!

1K Mini Beer Run: Join us pre-game for another year of laps and lager! Sign up for $20 to get your reserved seat for the game, group hat, and three laps around the warning track! Oh, and did we mention a beer per lap? Contact Sam Cranor at scranor@akronrubberducks.com to register!

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Yuengling Lager Drafts and fountain sodas! Presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - AUGUST 24 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Beacon Journal/98.1 KDD

Probables: Harrisburg - LHP Logan Darnell (7-6, 4.21) vs. Akron - RHP Jake Paulson (7-5, 3.07)

Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Annual Celebration Event: Join us for the Akron Children's Hospital's annual night at the ballpark with the Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders!

Shirts Off Our Backs - Akron Children's Hospital Kid Designed Jersey Auction: The RubberDucks will wear uniforms designed by an Akron Children's Hospital kid and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off post-game!

Foo Fighters Fireworks

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - AUGUST 25 vs. HARRISBURG (7:05 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers/97.5 WONE

Probables: Harrisburg- RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 4.80) vs. Akron - RHP Kyle Dowdy (3-8, 6.48)

Scrubs Night: We're in the business of no lawsuits - just like Ted! Join us for Scrubs Night and meet Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland. We're super confident it will be a great night...or in Ted's case - not?

Ted Buckland Bobblehead - First 1,000 fans, presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Sam Lloyd Appearance - Sam Lloyd aka Ted Buckland from "Scrubs" will be visiting Canal Park!

VIP Meet & Greet w/ Sam Lloyd - get a private, limited audience meet & greet with Sam from 5-6 p.m., along with a guaranteed Ted Buckland giveaway, all-you-can-eat picnic, and seat for the game in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory! Sam will also be available at the Tiki Bar Stage area from 7 - 8 p.m. open to the public!

Shirts Off Our Backs - Saturday (Cream) Jersey Auction - Fans can bid and win the authentic, original game-worn cream jerseys that date back to the first RubberDucks' season in 2014!

Phil Collins Fireworks - Presented by Ohio Savings Bank

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY - AUGUST 26 vs. HARRISBURG (2:05 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital/KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Cesar Vargas (1-1, 4.91) vs. Akron - LHP Sean Brady (5-7, 4.89)

Mascot Birthday Bash: Fans can celebrate the mascots' birthdays by bring a new, unwrapped children's toy to the August 26 game and receive a special $7 ticket at the RubberDucks Box Office for the August 26 game. Toys will be donated to Summit County Children Services. Presented by Summit County Children Services.

A Celebration of Linner

Family FUNday - Play catch on the field before the game, get player autographs, enjoy a $2 hot dog and so much more! Presented by Akron Children's Hospital.

Kids Run The Bases - After the game, all kids are welcome to head onto the field and run the bases - just like after hitting a home run! Presented by Safelite Auto Glass.

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME MONDAY - AUGUST 27 vs. BOWIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by 94.9 WQMX

Probables: Bowie - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Charity Begins at Home - Christian Children's Home of Ohio: Christian Children's Home of Ohio provides a safe and stable environment where abused, neglected and abandoned children find healing, discover hope and experience unconditional love. Presented by Christian Children's Home of Ohio & 94.9 WQMX

TWO FOR TUESDAY - AUGUST 28 vs. BOWIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by Acme Fresh Market/1590 WAKR

Probables: Bowie - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Got Game? eSports Night: Pro video gaming is the next big thing and we want in! Join us as the most popular video games are featured tonight!

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Night

Two for Tuesday - Show your Acme Fresh Market savings card at the box office for a buy one, get one reserved ticket offer presented by Acme Fresh Market / 1590 WAKR

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 29 vs. BOWIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by Summa Health/640 WHLO

Probables: Bowie - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

SoulCycle: Spin class just got a whole lot cooler. Join us for indoor cycling at Canal Park! Presented by Cleveland.com

FOX First Responders Night - Presented by the Novus Clinic & 9-1-1

Wellness Wednesday - Presented by Summa Health / 640 WHLO

THIRSTY THURSDAY - AUGUST 30 vs. BOWIE (7:05 p.m.), presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Bowie - TBD vs. Akron - TBD

Fan Appreciation Night: It's the last game of the regular season and sure to be a blast when you have a chance to win great prizes every inning! Stick around for post-game season finale fireworks! Presented by Ohio Lottery

Tom Petty Fireworks - Presented by Ohio Lottery

Ohio Lottery Instant Win Ticket Giveaway - The first 5,000 fans age 18 & older will receive an instant win ticket, courtesy of the Ohio Lottery!

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 Yuengling Lager Drafts and fountain sodas! Presented by Yuengling/ESPN Cleveland

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

