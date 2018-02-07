RSVP Now for Condors 20th Anniversary Reunion Celebration
February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are accepting RSVP's for a 20th Anniversary Alumni Reunion and Celebration presented by Three-Way Chevrolet to be held on Thursday, February 22 from 6-8 p.m. inside the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center. It is an event free to Condors365 Members, however you must RSVP by contacting the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825) or e-mailing Alexandra Ramos at ARamos@BakersfieldCondors.com. Non-members price for the event is $35 and can be purchased.
20th Anniversary Celebration - Thursday, Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott
The two-hour event will include a player panel with Condors alumni discussing memorable moments in team history and answering questions from fans
In addition, everyone is invited to mix and mingle with their favorite Condors
Condors alumni confirmed for the event include Paul Willett, Andrew Ianiero, Paul Rosebush, Brett Lutes, Glen Mears, Sean Venedam, Kevin Barrett, Scott Borders, Scott Hay, Mike Hofstrand, Liam Huculak, Kevin Truelson, Marty Raymond, and more
Taco bar and a full no-host bar will be provided
Dress code is business casual; respectfully we request no children at this event
