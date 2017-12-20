Royals Weekly

News Release

Royals on road Wednesday, home Friday and Saturday

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-10-2-0, 30 pts., T-3rd North) embark on another three-game week, starting at Worcester Wed., Dec. 20. The Royals are home against Manchester Fri., Dec. 22 and Sat., Dec. 23. Reading was 1-2-0-0 last weekend, smashing Wheeling, 4-0, on Friday. Reading dropped Saturday against the Nailers and Sunday vs. Adirondack but are 9-3-0-0 at home, best in the Eastern Conference.

After Wednesday's road game, the Royals have some great promotions lined up for the rest of the month. Reading plays four straight home games after Wednesday.

Fri., Dec. 22 - Stay after the game for our holiday carol video

On Dec. 22nd, stay after the game for the Royals' holiday carol video.

Sat., Dec. 23 - Win a free holiday ham!

Dec. 23rd is the postgame ham shoot! Come down after the game on the ice, shoot a puck in to the net and take a holiday ham home with you.

$5 Tickets on Thurs., Dec. 28

The Royals host Worcester on Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. and have $5 Green Zone Tickets. It's A-PHILLY-ation night with special orange jerseys to celebrate our proud affiliation with the Flyers.

- Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.

Hero Night on Sat., Dec. 30

The Royals will wear Captain America jerseys and meet your favorite hero on the concourse on Sat., Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Reading battles the Adirondack Thunder, who will wear Ultron Jerseys.

Meet Jerry "The King" Lawler on Wrestling Night Jan. 5

Meet wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler at Santander Arena and watch the Royals battle the Brampton Beast on Fri., Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Practice schedule

Tuesday - practice at 9:00 a.m., bus leaves for WOR after practice

Wednesday - game at 7 p.m. at WOR

Thursday - OFF Day

Friday - Morning skate at 10:00 a.m. Game at 7 p.m. vs. MAN

Saturday - Game at 7 p.m. vs. MAN

Sunday - Holiday Break

This Week

Game 27 at Worcester: Wed., Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app). Watch on ECHL.tv and BCTV

Game 28 vs. Manchester: Fri., Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app). Watch ECHL.tv.

- Stay after the game for the Royals' holiday carol video and get a free ticket to a weekday game.

Game 29 vs. Manchester: Sat., Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app), Watch on ECHL.tv.

- Postgame Ham: Shoot a puck in to the net after the game and take a holiday ham home with you.

Big 3 Storylines

3) Morgan's impression

Royals forward Brian Morgan made his ECHL debut Friday and earned points in his first two games. The native of Windham, NH scored his first ECHL goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Wheeling.

Morgan started the season with Pensacola (SPHL) and had six goals. He graduated from Maine in 2016 and spent his graduate transfer season at UConn in 2016-17 (7g, 14 pts).

2) Back to Worcester

The Royals will look to even up the season series against the Railers Wednesday. The Royals were 1-2-0-0 at Worcester from Nov. 4-6 and dropped the first two games. In a 3-1 win on Nov. 6, Nick Luukko scored his first game-winning goal in more than a year (366 days) and Mark Dekanich made 25 saves.

1) We the North

Ten points separate first and last in the North Division and it is the closest in the ECHL. Manchester leads the North with 34 points and Worcester has 24. The Royals are 12-8-1-0 against the North.

In all North American professional hockey (NHL, AHL, ECHL), only the NHL's Metropolitan Division is closer with eight points separating first and last.

Santa Sacks Holiday Gift

We're happy to bring back our Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot Star Wars bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

