Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Wheeling, WV - Chris McCarthy (1g, 1a) and Mark Naclerio (2g) scored in the third to tie the game at four, but Garrett Meurs scored 2:10 into overtime to secure a 5-4 victory for the Wheeling Nailers at Wesbanco Arena.
Naclerio and McCarthy tallied 14 seconds apart in the third, tying the game with 8:59 left. Meurs scored on a left-circle shot following a giveaway to the top of the left circle. The first goal from Naclerio came on a left-circle rebound at 10:48 of the third. McCarthy\'s shot battled in at the right post after a Nailers player accidentally batted it in.
Reading attempted 43 shots on goal, with 39 saves from Will King (win). Mark Dekanich had the overtime loss with 28 saves. The Royals out-shot the Nailers, 14-6, in the third. Four Royals had multi-point games. The clubs combined for 54 penalty minutes.
Box Score: Krushelnyski scored for the third straight game and the Royals took a 1-0 lead at 5:33 of the first. Willows caught Krushelnyski in sync on a pass from the left corner to the right post. McCarthy garnered the second helper.
Zach Tolkinen answered nine minutes later for Wheeling on a shot from the center blue line, tying the game, 1-1. Reading\'s Matt Wilkins fought Hunter Fejes in the left corner with 42 seconds to go in the first. The physicality continued in the second with 38 combined penalty minutes. Loic Leduc and Wheeling\'s Jeff Taylor were each ejected.
The Nailers also potted three goals in the second. With Reading down, 3-1, Royals forward Mark Naclerio trimmed the edge by roofing the puck on a rebound at the left post. He waited for the goaltender King to declare his move and Naclerio beat him with a laser over the shoulder. Leduc and Adam Schmidt received assists.
Wheeling added insurance at 11:55 of the second with a goal from Cam Brown off a rebound at the right slot.
