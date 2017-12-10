News Release

Purchase Single-Game Tickets

Royals suffer first shutout loss, 5-0, to Manchester

Manchester, NH - The Reading Royals (13-8-2-0, 28 points) had 19 shots and Charles Williams stopped them all in a 5-0 shutout win for the Manchester Monarchs Saturday at SNHU Arena. Royals goalie Mark Dekanich stood out again with 29 saves in the first two periods (41 saves in the game). Reading is second in the North Division.

Jordan Smotherman scored at 3:22 of the first period on a slot shot to give the Monarchs a 1-0 edge after one. Zac Lynch (2g) made it 2-0 at 14:26 of the second on a rebound at the left post, assisted by Michael Doherty and Sam Kurker.

Joel Lowry and Tony Camernesi and Lynch scored in the third for Manchester.

Reading is at Manchester Saturday for a 6 p.m. puck drop. The teams are tied atop the North Division with 28 points.

Box Score

The Royals host Wheeling for a pair of games Fri., Dec. 15 and Sat. Dec 16. Next Saturday, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed.

Santa Sacks Holiday Gift

Stuff the stocking with Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

More $5 Tickets

The Royals are pleased to announce $5 tickets in the Green Zone to two more upcoming games in December!

- Sun., Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (dollar dogs and player photo) | Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (special Flyers jerseys, aPHILLYation night)

- Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.

About the Royals

The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.

Reading Royals Mobile App

Head to the App Store and Google Play to download the new Reading Royals app on your smartphone! Stay up-to-date with team news, receive notifications and purchase tickets for your next experience at Santander Arena.

Broadcast Coverage

All Royals game can be heard on Rumba 1340 AM and the iHeartRadio app by searching "Rumba 1340". The pregame show starts 15 minutes before puck drop. Watch Royals games on ECHL.tv. Reading away games are shown locally on BCTV, channel 15 Comcast, channel 19 Service Electric.

