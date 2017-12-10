December 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Purchase Single-Game Tickets
Royals suffer first shutout loss, 5-0, to Manchester
Manchester, NH - The Reading Royals (13-8-2-0, 28 points) had 19 shots and Charles Williams stopped them all in a 5-0 shutout win for the Manchester Monarchs Saturday at SNHU Arena. Royals goalie Mark Dekanich stood out again with 29 saves in the first two periods (41 saves in the game). Reading is second in the North Division.
Jordan Smotherman scored at 3:22 of the first period on a slot shot to give the Monarchs a 1-0 edge after one. Zac Lynch (2g) made it 2-0 at 14:26 of the second on a rebound at the left post, assisted by Michael Doherty and Sam Kurker.
Joel Lowry and Tony Camernesi and Lynch scored in the third for Manchester.
Reading is at Manchester Saturday for a 6 p.m. puck drop. The teams are tied atop the North Division with 28 points.
Box Score
The Royals host Wheeling for a pair of games Fri., Dec. 15 and Sat. Dec 16. Next Saturday, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed.
Santa Sacks Holiday Gift
Stuff the stocking with Santa Sacks! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.
- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)
- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)
- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)
- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)
- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)
- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.
More $5 Tickets
The Royals are pleased to announce $5 tickets in the Green Zone to two more upcoming games in December!
- Sun., Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (dollar dogs and player photo) | Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (special Flyers jerseys, aPHILLYation night)
- Call 610-898-PUCK (7825) and tickets are available here.
About the Royals
The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.
Reading Royals Mobile App
Head to the App Store and Google Play to download the new Reading Royals app on your smartphone! Stay up-to-date with team news, receive notifications and purchase tickets for your next experience at Santander Arena.
Broadcast Coverage
All Royals game can be heard on Rumba 1340 AM and the iHeartRadio app by searching "Rumba 1340". The pregame show starts 15 minutes before puck drop. Watch Royals games on ECHL.tv. Reading away games are shown locally on BCTV, channel 15 Comcast, channel 19 Service Electric.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 10, 2017
- Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Reign over Royals in Dominant 5-0 Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Have the Force in Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Four Consecutive Thunder Goals Sink Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Suffer First Shutout Loss, 5-0, to Manchester - Reading Royals
- Admirals and Thunder Meet for Second Time - Norfolk Admirals
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- OILERS REEL IN WALLEYE 5-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Road Trip Tonight in Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Winner takes sole possession of first in North Division - Reading Royals
- Everblades Knockout IceMen 4-2 in Physical Contest - Florida Everblades
- Ratelle and Brittain Pace Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- Ratelle Collects 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' in 4-1 Win over Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Late Third Period Goal Vaults the Fuel into the Victory Circle - Indy Fuel
- Manchester extend winning streak to five - Manchester Monarchs
- Nailers Pour 50 Shots on Goal in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- OILERS REEL IN WALLEYE 5-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Six Wings with Multi-Point Nights in Win over Mallards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Biggs, Wings Down Mallards 5-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Helgesen, Melancon Score as Admirals Fall 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Dekanich, Royals Race to 5-1 Win over Thunder - Reading Royals
- Press Conference 12/11 - Rapid City Rush