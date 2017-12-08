Royals Sign G Tyler Parks

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Friday the team signed goaltender Tyler Parks to a standard player contract. The 25-year-old is in his second professional season and comes from the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL). He's accrued a 2-1-0-0 record, 2.28 goals against average, .920 save percentage and one shutout this season. The native of Imperial, MO stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds.

In a corresponding move, the Royals announced they've released EBUG Brian Matesevac, who served as back-up goaltender for Reading on Wednesday in a 2-1 win over Wheeling. John Muse was recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Parks signed with the Missouri Mavericks following a three-year collegiate career. He spent 2013-15 at St. Lawrence and transferred to NCAA Division III Adrian College for 2015-16. At Adrian in 11 games, he had a 1.90 goals against average and .925 save percentage as the team made a trip to the Division III tournament quarterfinals.

Reading is at Adirondack at 7:00 p.m. Friday and takes on Manchester Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Both games begin with Royals Pregame 15 minutes before puck drop on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio App) and BCTV.

The next Royals home game is Fri., Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. against Wheeling. It's a big night on Sat., Dec. 16 for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys against Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed.

