Royals Partner with Hope Rescue Mission to Serve Lunch February 19

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are proud to announce the team will serve lunch to the men of Hope Rescue Mission Mon., Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A handful of Royals players will be at the event to meet and interact with the men of the mission. Hope Rescue Mission has been a place of refuge for homeless men in Berks County since 1894. The mission provides more than 59,000 meals annually.

The Royals have a long history of assisting Hope Rescue Mission and the "Night of Hope" during the 2015-16 season was a huge success at Santander Arena.

"Hope Rescue Mission's contributions help get so many back on their feet," said Ray Melcher, Royals Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. "It's inspiring and fits with the Royals' strong message of community service around Berks County."

Reading's players participate in dozens of community events annually. Recently, players have been out at local schools reading to children with the Royals' mascot Slapshot as part of the Royals Reading Program.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway. Dress as your favorite princess and the Royals staff will be dressing as princesses. Bring your camera for photo opportunities!

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

