Royals\\" Mark Dekanich Selected as CCM / ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Mark Dekanich has been selected as the CCM / ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the final week of the 2016-17 ECHL regular season, April 3 - 9, 2017.

Last week, Dekanich went 3-0-0-0 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. He began the week by making 32 saves in a 6-4 win for the Royals over the Norfolk Admirals in Reading's final regular season game on home ice. Dekanich followed that up by 46 saves in a 4-3 overtime win for the Royals in Norfolk; and he finished the week off with a 37 save 4-2 win over the Admirals on Saturday that served to claim the second seed for the Royals in the impending North Division first round playoff matchup against the Brampton Beast. Reading had clinched a playoff spot the previous Sunday (April 2), when Dekanich and his teammates beat the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, 5-3. That victory also served to launch what is currently a four game win streak for the team.

During the 2016-17 regular season, Dekanich, a ninth year pro from North Vancouver, British Columbia, compiled a record of 21-12-3-1 with a 3.04 goals against average (eighteenth best in the league) and a .910 save percentage with one shutout in thirty-nine appearances for the Royals. With his win this past Friday, he became the eighth goaltender in the sixteen year history of the Royals to win twenty-or-more games in a single season for Reading.

This marks the second time that Dekanich has won the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week award. He last took the award during the week of November 30 - December 6, 2009, as a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones. Dekanich is the second Reading goaltender to win the weekly award this season. Martin Ouellette was selected as the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on March 14, 2017.

Fifteen Royals have claimed the GOW award in the sixteen year history of the team. In addition to Dekanich and Ouellette, the other recipients are: Brandon Anderson (2), Barry Brust (3), Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Riley Gill (2), Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, and Cody Rudkowsky.

NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017

v Brampton Beast

Game One Best-of-Seven North Division Semi-Finals

Santander Arena - Reading, PA @ 7:00 pm

North Division Semifinal Best-of-Seven Series

Game One - Brampton @ Reading, Thursday, April 13 @ 7:00 pm et

Game Two - Brampton @ Reading, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:00 pm et

Game Three - Reading @ Brampton, Tuesday, April 18 @ 7:15 pm et

Game Four - Reading @ Brampton, Thursday, April 20 @ 7:15 pm et

Game Five - Reading @ Brampton, Saturday, April 22 @ 8:00 pm et, if necessary

Game Six - Brampton @ Reading, Monday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary

Game Seven - Brampton @ Reading, Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary

