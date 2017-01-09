Royals Invite 13 Naturals to Major League Spring Training

January 9, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Kansas City Royals announced on January 7 that they've invited 22 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona and 13 out of the 22 players were former or current Naturals.

A total of 22 non-roster players were invited and that included 13 pitchers, four catcher, four infielders, and one outfielder. The list of 13 former or current Northwest Arkansas Naturals players that were invited featured left-handed pitchers Jonathan Dziedzic (2015), Eric Skoglund (2016), and Eric Stout (2016) as well as right-handed pitchers Malcom Culver (2013-2015), Luke Farrell (2015), Josh Staumont (2016), and Yender Caramo (2016). The position players included catchers Zane Evans (2015-2016) and Parker Morin (2014-2015) as they join infielders Ryan O'Hearn (2016), Corey Toups (2016), Humberto Arteaga (2016), and outfielder Alfredo Escalera (2016).

Royals Spring Training begins in February as the first workout for pitchers and catchers is slated for Tuesday, February 14, while the first full team workout is scheduled for Friday, February 17.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtags #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2017 schedule, tickets, group outings, promotions, roster, and Spring Training information as we prepare for the Season 10 of Naturals Baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

