Royals Home Games Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (27-19-3-0, 57 pts., 4th North) return from a nine-day break this Friday at 7:00 p.m. to start a four-game home stand vs. Cincinnati. The Royals had just one game last week, dropping in overtime to Worcester, 3-2, Wednesday.

The week and a half off is tied for the longest mid-season break in Royals history. Reading has a full week of practice to prepare for a "3-in-3" against three opponents - Cincinnati, Brampton and Wheeling.

It's one of the largest weekends of the season with mammoth promotions happening Friday-Sunday. On Fri., Feb. 16, it's Hockey 'N Heels night, where the first 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

The 17th is Pink in the Rink Night vs. Brampton at 7:00, with a Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

The 18th vs. Wheeling at 4:00 p.m. means it's PAW Patrol night, Battle of the Badges, dollar dogs, Jerry "The King" Lawler and a postgame skate The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

Call 610-898-PUCK or visit royalshockey.com/tickets to start your experience at Santander Arena. Group tickets are $11 for groups of ten or more.

Big 3 Storylines

3) Still strong past regulation

Despite a 3-2 overtime defeat at Worcester Wednesday, the Royals are 6-3 in overtimes and 2-0 in shootouts. The 9-3 overall mark is tied with Colorado for the most victories past regulation.

2) Keeping up with the roster moves

Since Reading's last game, D James de Haas, F Steven Swavely, F Alex Krushelnyski and G John Muse have all been recalled by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Muse was the latest recall (Sunday), while de Haas skated in both Phantoms wins over the weekend and earned a plus-three rating. Eight players have appeared in a game for Reading and Lehigh Valley this season.

1) Best stretch of Willows' career

Matt Willows is on a career-best ten-game point streak after registering a goal and assist Wednesday at Worcester. The Congers, NY native has recorded five goals and 16 points over the streak, the most in a ten-game span in his career.

Willows has scored goals (5) in his last four games, also a career best. He began the streak with assists in six straight games, something he had never accomplished over three seasons.

The New Hampshire graduate has been centered by Chris McCarthy for much of the season and the duo has found chemistry with Matt Wilkins (points in nine of ten games).

Team Leaders (Active players)

Goals: Matt Willows (18), Chris McCarthy (15), Michael Huntebrinker (14)

Assists: Matt Willows (30), Nolan Zajac (19), Matt Wilkins/Chris McCarthy (16)

Points: Matt Willows (48), Chris McCarthy (31), Nolan Zajac (28)

PIMs: Matt Willows (40), Jimmy DeVito (32), Matias Cleland/Scott Tanski (29)

+/-: Frank Hora (12), Michael Huntebrinker (11), Matt Wilkins (10)

Practice schedule

Monday - Practice 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday - Practice 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday - Practice 11:00 a.m.

Thursday - Practice 11:00 a.m.

Friday - Morning skate 10:00 a.m., Game at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Morning skate 10:00 a.m. Game at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - Game at 4:00 p.m.

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Feb. 13

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players and coaches at Jimmy G's Railroad House from 152 Woodrow Ave. in Sinking Spring. Listen on rumbareading.com and Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app).

