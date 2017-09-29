Royals HIre Sherry Metzinger as Community Engagement

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that the organization has hired Sherry Metzinger as the team's Community Engagement Coordinator.

In her new role, Metzinger will be responsible for proactively seeking and engaging the Royals' organization in a wide range of opportunities and activities within the Reading community. She will also serve as the team's liaison with the Royals booster club, while managing the team's intern staff. Metzinger will also be actively involved in the execution of the game night activities at Santander Arena, as well as the team's overall marketing strategy. She will begin her duties with the team immediately.

"We're extremely excited to make Sherry a part of our team," said Ray Melcher, the Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Royals. "She has a great deal of experience in sales and service and has been a successful local small business owner and operator. Sherry has extensive ties to our region, having lived and raised her family here. She has shown that she has the level of excitement and energy it takes to help the Royals continue to build our relationships with all members of the Reading community."

Metzinger, who is a summa cum laude graduate of the Reading Area Community College, has owned and operated a power washing company, servicing commercial and residential customers in Berks and Schuylkill County, for a number of years. She also has had a long and productive career in the real estate and mortgage industries. Metzinger currently resides with her family in Wyomissing.

Full Season Tickets and Mini-Plans for the Royals' 2017-18 ECHL season are currently available. Call 610-898-7825 for more information or log onto www.royalshockey.com.

