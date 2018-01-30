Royals have started hot on the road trip

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (52 pts., T-3rd North) are two points out of first place in the North Division and in the middle of a six-game road trip. The away trend continues this week with three games against the Eastern Conference. Reading has taken the first two games of the road trip.

Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., the Royals battle at Adirondack for a share of first place in the North Division. Two points separate first (Wheeling/Manchester, 54 pts.) and third (Reading/Adirondack).

Reading immediately heads south to Virginia for a Friday and Saturday set vs. Norfolk. The six-game trip concludes on Wed., Feb. 7 at Worcester.

Reading has won three straight games, all decided past regulation. John Muse has earned the start in all three games and is 12-1-0-0 in his last three starts. He's third in the league with 17 wins, third in goals against average (2.21) and tied for the league lead in save percentage (.934)

Following the six-game road trip, the Royals have one of its largest weekends of the season Feb. 16-18. The games include Hockey \'N Heels on Feb. 16, Pink In The Rink Night Feb. 17 and Paw Patrol, Battle of the Badges and Jerry \'The King" Lawler on Feb. 18.

Upcoming Home Games

Hockey \'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

Paw Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's Paw Patrol night! The Royals will wear special Paw Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

Call 610-898-PUCK or visit royalshockey.com/tickets to start your experience at Santander Arena. Group tickets are $11 for groups of ten or more.

Big 3 Storylines

3) Willows not wavering

Matt Willows has tied a professional-best six-game point streak with eight assists over the last three games. He recorded an assist on a tying goal Sunday at Brampton and has three multi-point efforts during the streak. The native of Congers, NY is second on the Royals with 13 goals and the top assists (28) and points (41) man on the squad.

2) Paw Patrol announcement

The Royals announced a new themed game, Paw Patrol Day, will be on Sun., Feb. 18 against Wheeling at 4:00 p.m. Parents can bring their kids out for a fun day as the team wears special Nickelodeon Paw Patrol jerseys! It's also a dollar hot dog day along with a free postgame skate. Jerry "The King" Lawler will be at the game. It's also Faith and Family Night!

1) How about another OT?

The Royals have won three straight games, all past regulation. The latest triumph came Sunday when Reading overcame a third-period deficit with a James de Haas goal. Next, de Haas sniped in his second of the game for the winner 1:03 in.

The Royals are 8-2 in overtime and shootout games. Only Colorado has more wins (9) in games decided past regulation.

Team Leaders (Active players)

Goals: Michael Huntebrinker (14), Matt Willows (13), Nolan Zajac (9)

Assists: Matt Willows (28), Nolan Zajac (16), Adam Schmidt/Nick Luukko (15)

Points: Matt Willows (41), Nolan Zajac (25), Michael Huntebrinker/Adam Schmidt (23)

PIMs: Matt Willows (40), Jimmy DeVito (32), Matias Cleland (29)

+/-: Frank Hora (10), Michael Huntebrinker (9), James de Haas/Brian Morgan (5)

Practice schedule

Monday - in Adirondack

Tuesday - game at 7:00 p.m. at ADK

Wednesday - TRAVEL to Norfolk

Thursday - TBD

Friday - Game at 7:00 p.m. at NOR

Saturday - Game at 7:00 p.m. at NOR

Sunday - OFF Day

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Feb. 13

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players and coaches at Jimmy G's Railroad House from 152 Woodrow Ave. in Sinking Spring. Listen on rumbareading.com and Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app).

This Week

Game 46 at Adirondack: Tues., Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app). Watch on BCTV and ECHL.tv.

Game 47 vs. Norfolk: Fri., Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app). Watch ECHL.tv and BCTV.

Game 48 at Norfolk: Sat., Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

- Listen on Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio app), Watch on ECHL.tv and BCTV.

