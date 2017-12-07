News Release

Royals get D Nick Neville from South Carolina for F Matt Salhany

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have acquired defenseman Nick Neville from the South Carolina Stingrays for forward Matt Salhany, the team announced Tuesday. Neville is a 24-year-old in his second professional season.

" I'm just excited for a new beginning in a new city," said Neville. "I'm hoping I can make the best of the opportunity given to me in Reading. "

A former blueliner for the University of Denver, Neville played in three games with South Carolina this season. He also skated in ten contests for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen (3a) before joining South Carolina on Nov. 22. In 18 games with the Stingrays last season, Neville had two assists.

" I have played with Scott Tanski in South Carolina and Nolan Zajac at Denver so I am looking forward to teaming up with them again, " Neville explained.

At Denver from 2013-16, Neville recorded two goals, six points and a plus-five rating in 54 games. In the junior ranks, he skated with the Texas Tornado (NAHL), won the 2012 Robertson Cup and had 64 points (12 goals, 52 assists) from 2011-13. He is a native of Bloomfield Hills, MI that stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 189 pounds.

The Royals have announced a pair of transactions Tuesday; earlier, Nick Luukko was released from his PTO with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and rejoined Reading.

Salhany joined the Royals at the end of the 2016-17 season. He scored his only ECHL goal against Elmira on March 11, 2017. In five games this season, Salhany had nine shots on goal and an even rating.

