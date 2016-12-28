Royals Game in Adirondack Rescheduled for January 24
December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that team's game against the Adirondack Thunder originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, at the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, New York, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24, @ 7:00 pm at the Glens Falls Civic Center. The game was postponed due to maintenance concerns at the GFCC.
