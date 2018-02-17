Royals Drop to Beast, 6-4

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-20-3-0) fell, 6-4, to the Brampton Beast (20-22-5-3) Saturday at Santander Arena. Matt Willows scored to earn points in his 12th straight game. Matt Wilkins added an assist to record a career high seven-game point streak. Chris McCarthy had a part in the tying goal, earning a point in his past six games. Four Royals had multi-point games and Nolan Zajac set a career high with two goals.

The Royals led twice, taking a 2-0 edge before the Beast scored three straight. Reading tallied the next two and held a 4-3 margin in the third. Next, Brampton ripped off three straight goals, including the game-winning strike from Cody Donaghey in the final five minutes.

The Royals scored first for the twelfth straight game on a shorthanded give-and-go play by Steven Swavely and Tyler Brown. Swavely set Brown left post for the Royals fourth short-handed goal of the season. The last time the Royals scored short-handed was during a 2-1 victory on January 3 against Worcester.

Zajac beat Zachary Fucale (win, 26 saves) five-hole with 48 seconds left in the first period to take the 2-0 advantage. Swavely picked up his second assist of the contest. Zajac has scored in two straight games.

Brampton's Jordan Henry answered less than 20 seconds into the second period beating Mark Dekanich (loss, 26 saves) with a wrist shot on an unassisted play to cut the lead in half.

Four minutes later, Stefan Fournier found the back of the net on an unassisted goal to tie the game at 2.

Brampton took the 3-2 lead on a short-handed goal by Reggie Traccitto off a pass from Brandon MacLean despite being down 2-0 after the first.

Willows answered on the power play 25 seconds later to tie the game at 3.

The Royals took the 4-3 lead 8:18 into the third period while Zajac added his second of the night. McCarthy and Wilkins each earned a point.

The Beast tied the game at four 1:08 later with Brandon Marino striking a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from former Royal David Vallorani. Alex Foster had the second assist.

Brampton continued to press, scoring with 4:08 to go in regulation time. Donaghey beat Dekanich on a slapshot with assists from Ian Harris and Jackson Leef.

Dekanich headed to the bench, adding an extra attacker for the Royals in the remaining 1:45. Brampton capitalized on the empty net to add the insurance goal. Fournier made the game 6-4 with 1:24 remaining in the final frame.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

$10 tickets and Olympic Night with a postgame autograph session Thurs., Feb 22 vs. WOR at 7:00 p.m.

Get $10 tickets in any section (excludes glass seats) and celebrate the Olympics on a postgame photo and autograph session night with four players (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets.

Next Big Night: Yannick Tifu Number Retirment, Ted DiBiase "Million Dollar Man" appearance, St. HatTrick's Day on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Royals legend Yannick Tifu will have his #10 retired to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. the Brampton Beast at 7:00 p.m. Plus, meet WWE's Million Dollar Man and celebrate St. HatTrick's Day with the Royals, presented by Met-Ed! The first 5,000 fans will receive a Yannick Tifu poster, courtesy of Rieck's Printing. The Royals will wear special St. Patrick's Day jerseys. Tifu captained Reading to the team's first Kelly Cup in 2013 and played in 245 Royals games, third-most in team history.

