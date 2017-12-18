News Release

Royals drop first game of season series to Thunder, 6-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals dropped consecutive home games for the first time in a 6-2 loss to the Adirondack Thunder Sunday at Santander Arena. The Royals are 9-3-0-0 at home, best in the North Division. Reading is 6-1-0-0 against Adirondack this season.

Adam Schmidt potted his fifth goal of the season to cut Adirondack's edge to 3-1 midway through the second period. Mark Naclerio and Nolan Zajac had the assists. The fourth-year professional has scored in consecutive games. Reading fell behind, 5-1, early in the third on Adirondack's second man-up tally. The Royals were 1-for-3 on the power play. Adirondack was 2-for-3 with a man edge.

Birthday boy Derek Whitmore scored to make it a three-goal game again at 6:49 of the third. All four of his goals have come against Adirondack. Whitmore is 33 years old, eldest on the Royals.

Adirondack's Shane Conacher netted a three-point game (1g, 2a). Pierre-Luc Mercier had three assists.

Mark Dekanich (10 saves, 2 goals allowed) relieved Tyler Parks, who allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first. Chris Nell denied 36 shots in the win.

Reading is at Worcester on Wed., Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. Celebrate the holidays with the Royals vs. Manchester on Dec. 22-23 at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket holders receive a team license plate on Dec. 23, courtesy of Tower Health.

Box Score

The Thunder stunned Reading with three goals in the first. Terrance Wallin (6:20 of the first), Conacher (11:06) and Eric Neiley (PPG, 18:32) scored against Parks on 13 shots. Reading attempted eight shots on Nell.

Schmidt scored Reading's first goal on the man up at 7:02 of the second. He received a pass from Naclerio at the right blue line while in stride and maneuvered net front. Schmidt beat Nell to the left post and backhanded it in.

Connor Riley drove net front and collided the puck in to make it 4-1 Thunder in the final half of the second. Dekanich made seven saves in the second.

Adirondack's Ben Murphy smashed a power-play goal in at 1:44 of the third to make it 5-1 Thunder.

Reading scored five minutes later on a 3-on-2 rush. Hora cut up the middle and fed Huntebrinker at the right circle. He pitched it to Whitmore at the slot. Whitmore dragged and sniped it to the top right pocket at 6:37 of the third.

Paul Rodrigues scored into an empty net in the final minute to solidify the lead.

