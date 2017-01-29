Royals Dethrone Monarchs, 6-3

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





READING, Pa. - The Manchester Monarchs scored three goals in the third period, but fell to the Reading Royals, 6-3, Sunday night at Santander Arena.

The Monarchs (26-11-3-4) dropped their first game of the season to the Royals (25-14-1-2), and now lead their closest rival in the North Division by six points.

The Royals opened the scoring on the power play, when Chris McCarthy scored his 17th goal of the season at 11:31 of the opening period. McCarthy found the loose puck after a shot by Maxim Lamarche was blocked in the slot just inside the right dot, and McCarthy beat sprawling Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to put the Royals up, 1-0.

Reading added to their lead just 15 seconds later, when Johnny McInnis scored his 9th goal of the season. McInnis took a pass from Steven Swavely on the right dot and fired a wrister past the glove of Brittain, to give the Royals a quick, 2-0, lead.

The Royals made it 3-0 when Robbie Czarnik potted his14th goal of the season at the 17-minute mark of the first period. Czarnik took the puck down the left boards, cut towards the slot and chipped a forehand over the blocker shoulder of Brittain, upping the Reading advantage to 3-0.

Reading continued to pour it on when Matt Willows scored his 12th goal of the season. Willows sent the puck towards the net that hit the left post, but the carom banked off the left leg of Brittain and trickled into the Monarchs cage, making the score, 4-0.

The Reading lead became 5-0 when Olivier Labelle tipped home his 15th goal of the season at 16:05 of the second period. Labelle found the puck in the air off a shot from the point by Nick Luukko, and tipped it past new Monarchs goaltender, Jonah Imoo.

The onslaught continued when Swavely recorded his 11th goal of the season at 17:48 of the second middle frame. Swavely went in on a 2-on-1 and fired a wrister over the right leg of Imoo, to make the score, 6-0, Reading.

Rihards Bukarts stopped the bleeding when he scored his 9th goal of the season at 1:29 of the final frame. Bukarts took a pass from behind the net off the stick of Zac Lynch in the slot, and beat the glove of Royals goaltender, Martin Ouellette, to make the score, 6-1, Royals.

The Monarchs inched closer when Kevin Morris netted his 11th goal of the season at 9:21 of the third period while on the power play. Morris tipped a shot from the blue line off the stick of David Kolomatis to beat Ouellette, bringing the score to, 6-2, Reading.

Teddy Doherty made it a three-goal game when he scored his 6th goal of the season at 11:29 of the third period. Doherty took a pass from Lynch at the bottom of the left circle and fired a one-timer past the glove of Ouellette, cutting the Royals lead to 6-3.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, Feb. 1 (7 p.m.), when they open a three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays at SNHU Arena.

Notes

Justin Agosta and Ed Wittchow returned to the Monarchs lineup after returning from the AHL

Jonah Imoo replaced Sam Brittain at 5:47 of the second period

The Monarchs won 66% of the face-offs in the game (43-22)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.