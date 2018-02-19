Royals' Branden Komm in Team Record Book

Reading, PA - Reading Royals (29-20-3-0, 61 pts., 3rd North) goaltender Branden Komm became the first Reading netminder to record consecutive shutouts in his first two Royals games last weekend. The Royals have outscored opponents, 14-0, with Komm in cage and Reading accrued a 2-1-0-0 record this past week. The Royals play three games this week and complete a four-game home stand Thurs., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester with Olympic Night, $10 tickets and a postgame autograph session (Rieck's Printing).

Komm is the fifth Reading netminder to record shutouts in consecutive games, joining Cody Rudkowsky (Nov. 2004), Riley Gill (2013 Playoffs), Mark Owuya (2013 Playoffs) and Adam Morrison (Dec. 2015). The Royals defeated Morrison Sunday and Komm had 25 saves. He has made his first 60 saves with the Royals and started his Reading career with a 35-save blanking over Cincinnati Friday. The fourth-year professional from Williamsville, NY played parts of three seasons with Idaho.

Komm is one of a number of Royals in a groove entering the final 20 games of the season. Here's a quick list.

- Matt Willows is on a 13-game point streak (8g, 23 pts.) and has goals in seven straight games (8g). Both streaks represent career highs. He has had a point in every game since Jan. 14 vs. Manchester.

- Matt Wilkins has points in eight straight games and Chris McCarthy is on a professional-best seven-game points run.

- Nolan Zajac leads ECHL defenseman with 13 goals and scored three this weekend.

- Reading native Steven Swavely has points in three straight games.

The Royals are on the road Sat., Feb. 24 at Adirondack for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop and Sun., Feb. 25 at Manchester (3:00 p.m.). Royals Pregame coverage starts at 15 minutes before puck drop on RumbaReading.com, Rumba 1340 (iHeartRadio) and BCTV. Listen for a chance to win a gift card to Jimmy G's Railroad House with the Trivia Question of the Night during 1st intermission.

Call 610-898-PUCK or visit royalshockey.com/tickets to start your experience at Santander Arena.

Upcoming Home Games

$10 tickets and Olympic Night with a postgame autograph session Thurs., Feb 22 vs. WOR at 7:00 p.m.

Get $10 tickets in any section (excludes glass seats) and celebrate the Olympics on a postgame photo and autograph session night with four players (Rieck's Printing). Call 610-898-7825 for $10 tickets.

Next Big Night: Yannick Tifu Number Retirment, Ted DiBiase "Million Dollar Man" appearance, St. HatTrick's Day on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Royals legend Yannick Tifu will have his #10 retired to the Diamond Credit Union Wall of Honor on Sat., Mar. 17 vs. the Brampton Beast at 7:00 p.m. Plus, meet WWE's Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and celebrate St. HatTrick's Day with the Royals, presented by Met-Ed! The first 5,000 fans will receive a Yannick Tifu poster, courtesy of Rieck's Printing. The Royals will wear special St. Patrick's Day jerseys. Tifu captained Reading to the team's first Kelly Cup in 2013 and played in 245 Royals games, third-most in team history.

Big 3 Storylines

3) You fans were out in force

The Royals drew more than 5,000 fans at Santander Arena Saturday for Pink in the Rink Night and followed it up with 5,623 through the gates for Sunday's game vs. Wheeling.Sunday's contest featured PAW Patrol jerseys and Jerry "The King" Lawler Wrestling Night.

2) High-end talent

The additions of Alex Krushelnyski (4 pts. this weekend) and Steven Swavely (6 pts.) in the last few weeks have bolstered Reading's lines. Swavely had three straight multi-point games, including his first short-handed goal of the season Friday, to boost to seven goals and 19 points in 25 games. Krushelnyski has ten multi-point games in 24 contests. He leads the Royals with a plus-17 rating and has tallied 27 points (13g).

1) 8-game road trip looming

After Thursday, the Royals venture on a season-long eight-game road trip. The squad starts the trip Saturday at Adirondack and completes the swing Mar. 10 at Wheeling.

Prior to this four-game home stand, the team was on the road for six straight road games. All said in done, the Royals are in the middle of a stretch of four home games in 48 days.

Team Leaders (Active players)

Goals: Matt Willows (21), Michael Huntebrinker (16), Chris McCarthy (15)

Assists: Matt Willows (34), Chris McCarthy (20), Nolan Zajac (19)/Matt Wilkins

Points: Matt Willows (55), Chris McCarthy (35), Nolan Zajac/Michael Huntebrinker (32)

PIMs: Matt Willows (40), Jimmy DeVito (34), Nolan Zajac (32)

+/-: Alex Krushelnyski (17) Michael Huntebrinker/Matt Wilkins (14)

