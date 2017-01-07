Royals Bounce Back to Beat Adirondack, 4-3
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals ( Win, 19-12-1-140) of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (loss, 16-10-2-337), 4-3, at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.
In a game that felt like "déjà vu all over again"-particularly in the early going-Reading struck nineteen seconds into the contest for the second consecutive night against the Thunder, who responded (just like last night) with a goal by Nick Bligh to tie the game at one. But that's pretty much where the similarities ended as the Royals counterpunched to build two separate two goal leads and then held on for the two points after a fluky third period goal by the Adirondack brought them back within one.
One area where the similarities between last night and tonight held true was in net for Reading. Last night, it was Martin Ouellette who was great for the Royals. Tonight, goaltender Austin Lotz, in his second start for the Royals, was nothing short of spectacular. With the win, Reading pushed the team's record back to a season best seven games over .500.
Last night it was Steven Swavely who scored nineteen seconds into the game. Tonight, it was Ryan Penny who got things going with a goal just nineteen seconds after the face-off to start play. An immediate and aggressive fore-check by Penny and his linemates, Ian Watters and Matt Wilkins, forced a turnover which gave Penny a quick point blank look, and he didn't waste it, rocketing the puck behind goaltender J.P. Anderson for his eighth of the season.
In another eerie similarity to last night's game, Adirondack tied the game at one 2:41 into the game when Nick Bligh scored on a what was basically a carbon copy of his first period goal that tied last night's game at one-a break down the right wing side in which he went short-side high-this time for his second as a pro in as many games with the Thunder.
In contrast to last night, however, the Royals bounced quickly back to re-take the lead when Penny carried down the left wing into the offensive end and dished a drop pass to Wilkins who fired a wrister along the ice that snuck under and through Anderson with line-mate Johnny MacInnis creating a screen out front 5:53 into the first. For Wilkins that was his sixth of the year.
Reading took a two goal lead 5:11 into the second period, when defenseman Derik Johnson skipped one in from the left point that buzzed through the five-hole of Anderson for Johnson's third of the year.
Adirondack drew back within one at 3-2 on their fifth power play chance of the night 10:02 into the second period, when defenseman Stepan Falkvosky stepped up for a one-timer out of the right circle, but caught more ice than puck, causing a "change of pace" shot which slowly slid towards the top of the crease, where his teammate Greg Wolfe had the inside track for a quick catch-and-release, while goaltender Austin Lotz was caught between the shot he thought he was going to get from Falkovsky and the one that actually made it to the danger zone.
However, on Adirondack's next power play chance-1:13 later-it was the Royals who would find short-handed pay-dirt. As Swavely gained possession in the neutral zone and placed a perfect lead-out area pass down the left wing side, where Ian Watters skated onto the puck and took off into Adirondack zone. Watters carried into the left circle and uncorked a cannon shot that blew by Anderson for his third of the year-and what would prove to be his second game winner-on the team's sixth short-handed goal of the year.
The Thunder made a run in the third period, starting with an early fluky goal which came when a puck rimmed into the Reading defensive zone hit a bad joint in the boards where the Zamboni enters the ice, causing the puck to unexpectedly ricochet into the low slot where a wide open net stood gaping for Gunnar Hughes because Lotz was stuck behind the net where he had hoped to meet the puck and stop it up for his teammates. But the boards had other ideas and the easy tap in for Hughes at the 1:18 mark of the third made it a nail-biter for the Reading faithful for the final 18:42. But the Royals held firm and made the one-goal advantage hold up for the team's tenth home win of the year (10-5-0-0).
NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2017
@ ELMIRA JACKALS
First Arena - Elmira, NY (7:05 pm)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14, 2017
@ ELMIRA JACKALS
First Arena - Elmira, NY (7:05 pm)
Broadcast:
Broadcast Begins 30 Minutes Prior to Opening Face-Off
With Pre-Game Warm-Up Show
Digital Stream on iHeartRadio Rumba 1340 - Reading
Road Games Only: BCTV Telecast in Berks County, PA
(Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19,
Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965)
Pay-Per-View Streaming Video at ECHL.TV
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017
- Fuel Dropfirst of Twoto the Allen Americans 6-3 - Indy Fuel
- Everblades Close Week with 3-2 Victory over Monarchs - Florida Everblades
- Americans Silence Fuel 6-3 in First Ever Visit to Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Bounce Back to Beat Adirondack, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Snaps Losing Streak in Missouri - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks End Homestand with Loss - Missouri Mavericks
- D'Agostini Shines Despite Loss to Top Ranked Walleye - Brampton Beast
- Jackals Swept in Weekend Set in Norfolk - Elmira Jackals
- Komets Pull Away from Mallards in Third Period - Quad City Mallards
- Anderson Perfect in Power Play Packed Win for Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Fall in Florida, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Rays Use Shootout to Win Sixth Straight - South Carolina Stingrays
- Baker Returns to Manitoba - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Lieuwen Recalled to Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- GameDay - Aces at Idaho - Saturday, January 7 - Alaska Aces
- Americans Host Indy Tonight - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Colorado Eagles - Orlando Solar Bears
- Sam Brittain Recalled to Florida Panthers - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Game Advisory: January 7 vs. Elmira - Norfolk Admirals
- Jackals Look for Bounce Back in Norfolk - Elmira Jackals
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Aces Drop Second Straight in Boise, 4-1 Friday - Alaska Aces
- Familiar Faces Thorne and Armstrong Return to Beast - Brampton Beast
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 7 vs. Wichita - Missouri Mavericks
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday - Adirondack (16-9-2-3) At Reading (18-12-1-1) - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Earns Point in OT Loss at Missouri - Wichita Thunder
- Three-Goal Third Period Sparks 4-3 Comeback Win for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando Scores Three Straight in the Third to Top - Colorado Eagles
- Rush Fall in First Game of 2017 - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Stun Thunder in OT - Missouri Mavericks
- Visentin Perfect as Cyclones Earn Shutout - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Hold off Monarchs for 3-1 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Escape the Cellar for First Time with Win over Elmira - Norfolk Admirals
- Beast's Dominant Play Stymied by Netminding in 5-2 Loss to K-Wings - Brampton Beast
- Admirals Top Jackals with a Three-Goal Third - Elmira Jackals
- Visentin, Cyclones Shut out Mallards 4-0 - Quad City Mallards
- Joel Martin Earns Career Wins Record in Decisive Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.