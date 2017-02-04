Royals Battle Back Twice to Edge Nailers in OT

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers earned at least one point in all three games they played this week, but unfortunately, only one of them resulted in a victory. On Saturday night, the Reading Royals erased a pair of deficits during regulation, getting a hat trick from Matt Willows. At the 2:11 mark of overtime, Willows set up Jesper Pettersson for the game winning goal, as the Royals prevailed, 4-3 at WesBanco Arena. Darryl Lloyd, Jordan Kwas, and Danny Fick were the goal scorers for Wheeling.

The first period was filled with offense, as both teams lit the lamp twice. The Nailers started with their fastest goal of the season, scoring just 28 seconds into the contest. Jarrett Burton floated a backhander in from the inner edge of the right circle, which was tipped into the net by Darryl Lloyd. A little less than four minutes later, Wheeling struck on the power play to go ahead by two. A strange bounce off of the end boards landed on Jordan Kwas' tape, allowing him to slide a shot into a mostly vacant cage. Reading battled back to even the score with a couple of power play goals. On the first one, Olivier Labelle knocked down a man in the right corner to free up the puck, which he sent to Matt Willows, who scored with a left circle wrist shot. The equalizer came with 2:11 remaining, and it was Willows potting his second of the stanza, finishing off a pass by Maxim Lamarche on the left side of the crease.

Only one goal was scored in the middle frame, and it went to the Nailers at the 1:39 mark. Garrett Meurs turned on the burners and beat out an icing call, earning possession for his team. The puck eventually got played around the offensive zone from Kevin Schulze to Jarrett Burton. Burton's final pass set up the tally, as he fed Danny Fick for a high slot wrist shot, which beat Martin Ouellette on the glove side.

With 7:44 remaining in regulation, Reading's power play tied the contest once again. Chris McCarthy teed up a one-timer from the blueline, which was stopped by Sean Maguire. A battle for the rebound ensued, with Labelle setting up Willows for his third tally of the evening from the right side of the crease. A few opportunities were presented in the dying minutes of period three, but none were able to find the twine, as the two North Division rivals proceeded to overtime.

At the 2:11 mark of the extra period, the Royals escaped victorious. McCarthy gained the zone with a pass to Willows on the left side. Jesper Pettersson was the last player to enter in on the rush, as he received one more feed from Willows, before ripping a shot into the top-left corner of the goal for the 4-3 final score.

Martin Ouellette got the win in goal for Reading, making 26 saves on 29 shots. Sean Maguire suffered the overtime defeat for Wheeling, after stopping 25 of the 29 shots he faced.

The Nailers will embark on a three-game road trip to Boise, Idaho next week. All three game times are 9:10 on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Wheeling will then come back home for three contests the following week. On February 15th, it's a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against Brampton at 7:05. On the 17th, Flat Screen Friday and Frosty Friday are the two promotions for a 7:35 game against Brampton. Finally, on Saturday the 18th, A Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night. Fans are invited to wear their favorite football team's jerseys, while having the chance to meet Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

