Royals Announce North Division Semi-Final Playoff Schedule

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced the schedule for the first round North Division Semi-Final best-of-seven playoff series against the Brampton Beast.

As the second seed, Reading will host Games One and Two at Santander Arena. The series will shift to Brampton, Ontario, for Games Three, Four and Five (if necessary), and will return to Reading for Games Six and Seven, if necessary.

The dates and times of the series are set out below.

North Division Semi-Final Best-of-Seven Schedule Game One - Brampton @ Reading, Thursday, April 13 @ 7:00 pm et Game Two - Brampton @ Reading, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:00 pm et

Game Three - Reading @ Brampton, Tuesday, April 18 @ 7:15 pm et Game Four - Reading @ Brampton, Thursday, April 20 @ 7:15 pm et Game Five - Reading @ Brampton, Saturday, April 22 @ 8:00 pm et, if necessary

Game Six - Brampton @ Reading, Monday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary Game Seven - Brampton @ Reading, Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary

ROYALS BROADCAST

AUDIO: iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading Deibler Dental In Arena Broadcast: 99.3 fm Inside Santander Arena TELEVISION: Royals' Road Games are televised locally in Berks County, Pennsylvania on BCTV, which Can Found at Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19, Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965 Courtesy of Boscov's Travel and Apple Vacations

STREAMING VIDEO: ECHL.TV powered by NeuLion (Pay-Per-View)

