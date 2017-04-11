Royals Announce 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced the team's 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Roster. The Royals' Playoff Roster, which consists of twenty-one (21) players (thirteen forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders), is set out below. Nineteen (19) players are on the Active - Available list, while two (2) players are listed on the ECHL Reserve List. Reading has also listed three (3) players on the Playoff Eligible List.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in thePlayoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Royals 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff Roster is set out below.

ACTIVE - AVAILABLE PLAYERS

Forwards (11)

Adam Brace

Justin Crandall

Robbie Czarnik

Michael Huntebrinker

Olivier Labelle

Chris McCarthy

Ryan Penny

Mike Pereira

Steven Swavely

Matt Willows

Matt Wilkins

Defensemen (6)

Chase Golightly

Florian Iberer

Derik Johnson

Nick Luukko

Todd Perry

Jesper Pettersson

Goaltenders (2)

Mark Dekanich

Martin Ouellette

ECHL RESERVE LIST (2)

Ian Watters - F

Johnny McInnis - F

ELIGIBLE FOR PLAYOFFS (3)

Tyrell Goulbourne - F

Maxim Lamarche - D

Reece Willcox - D

NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017

v Brampton Beast

Game One Best-of-Seven North Division Semi-Finals

Santander Arena - Reading, PA @ 7:00 pm

ROYALS BROADCAST

AUDIO : iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading

Deibler Dental In Arena Broadcast : 99.3 fm Inside Santander Arena

TELEVISION: Royals' Road Games are televised locally in Berks County, Pennsylvania

on BCTV, which Can Found at Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15,

Service Electric Cable Channel 19, Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965

Courtesy of Boscov's Travel and Apple Vacations

STREAMING VIDEO : ECHL.TV powered by NeuLion (Pay-Per-View)

North Division Semifinal Best-of-Seven Series

Game One - Brampton @ Reading, Thursday, April 13 @ 7:00 pm et

Game Two - Brampton @ Reading, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:00 pm et

Game Three - Reading @ Brampton, Tuesday, April 18 @ 7:15 pm et

Game Four - Reading @ Brampton, Thursday, April 20 @ 7:15 pm et

Game Five - Reading @ Brampton, Saturday, April 22 @ 8:00 pm et, if necessary

Game Six - Brampton @ Reading, Monday, April 24 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary

Game Seven - Brampton @ Reading, Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:00 pm et, if necessary

