Royals Agree to Terms with Forward Tyler Brown

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Tyler Brown. He becomes the sixteenth player announced as signed by the Royals to a standard player's contract for the 2017-18 season.

In addition to Brown, Reading has also announced the signings of Chase Golighty (d), Michael Huntebrinker (f), Loic Leduc (d), Nick Luukko (d), Mark Naclerio (f), Ryan Penny (f), Sam Posa (d), Emil Romig (f), Matt Salhany (f), Adam Schmidt (f), Ryan Segalla (d), Scott Tanski (f), K.J. Tiefenwerth (f), Derek Whitmore (f), and Matt Wilkins (f).

Brown (6'2 / 203) (27), who hails from Mississauga, Ontario, is entering his seventh year of professional play. Last season, he registered 21 points (4g-17a) and eighteen penalty minutes in forty-eight regular season games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. Brown's fourth goal last year actually proved to be the game winner in a 5-3 victory for the Swamp Rabbits over the Royals at Santander Arena in Reading on February 22, 2017. Brown finished last year by exploding for three goals (which tied for the team lead) and an assist in six post-season games for Greenville.

Brown, who signed with the Flyers when he first entered pro hockey in 2011, has logged some 284 regular season games in the American Hockey League, 182 of which were with the then-Adirondack Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Flyers. His last two stints in the AHL, however, have been with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he played the entire 2015-16 season (4g-9a13pts, 20pims in 65 games). Brown, who has played eighty-one ECHL games (16g-23a39pts) in his career, started the 2014-15 season with Greenville, where he was named an alternate captain and had eighteen points (including a then-team-leading twelve goals) in thirty-three games before being loaned to Hartford where he completed the season. That year, the Wolf Pack team not only claimed the AHL Northeast Divisional Regular Season Title, the team also proceeded to make a remarkable post-season run to the AHL Eastern Conference Finals where they were finally knocked off by the eventual Calder Cup Champion Manchester Monarchs.

Prior to turning pro, Brown played four seasons of major junior hockey, all with the Plymouth Whalers of the Ontario Hockey League. In his final season with Plymouth, Brown was third on the team with twenty-five goals and fifty-seven points in sixty-seven regular season games. He then went on to lead the team with fourteen playoff points (3g-11a) in eleven post-season contests. In 220 total regular season OHL games, Brown notched 123 points (48g-75a) and 103 penalty minutes.

